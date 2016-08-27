Kylie Jenner shuts down boob job rumours with sassy tweets

Kylie Jenner has gone on Twitter to let her followers know she has NOT had a boob job.

The reality star wrote: "Um never," and explained her hormones were the reason behind her bigger looking bust.

"TMI but it's that time of the month lol," she tweeted.

"They will deflate soon. And it will be a sad sad day."

Glad she's cleared that up!

Just yesterday, Kylie's fans questioned whether she had had a secret boob job after she showed off her, er, assets in a series of revealing Snapchat posts.

It wasn't the first time her followers have questioned whether she's been under the knife.

It took the 19-year-old MONTHS to admit she had lip fillers done.

It wasn't until Khloe urged her to be truthful about the procedure that Kylie decided to open up about having the injections saying, "It's just something that I wanted to do."

"I feel like everyone has been talking about it for months, so I'm kind of sick of it," she added.

