Britney Spears 'nervous' ahead of VMAs comeback

Britney Spears is "nervous" about her MTV Video Music Awards comeback, which are set to take place on Sunday night in the US.

The 34-year-old pop star is preparing to take to the stage at Madison Square Garden in New York City tomorrow and a promo video for the event shows Britney carrying a snake on her shoulders during her epic 2001 performance of 'I'm a Slave 4 U' and wearing a wedding dress to perform in 2003.

However, it leaves out footage of her last performance in 2007, after which she was slammed for being out of shape, slow on stage and dancing like a "bad stripper".

Asked how she's feeling about her upcoming VMA show, the star said: "I still get very nervous [about the awards]. You're not alive [if you don't]. I'm very alive."

Meanwhile, Britney took part in James Corden's Carpool Karaoke earlier this week and revealed in the interview with radio station 103.5 KTU that The Late Late Show host was "incredibly sweet" on and off camera.

She said: "The guy was just so incredibly sweet. He controlled the whole thing, and sometimes I got onto him and said, 'I don't want to hear that song again.' They didn't show that part."

During the segment, the Piece of Me singer - who has 10-year-old son Sean and nine-year-old Jayden with her ex-husband Kevin Federline - also admitted she's "done" with men.

She said: "I think I might not do the whole men thing anymore. I won't do the men thing, or get married, I'm just done with men.

"I might french kiss someone but I'm not going to marry anyone - I don't believe in marriage any more."

- Bang Showbiz

