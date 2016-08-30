Noooo! Pretty Little Liars is officially over after season seven

Pretty Little Liars executive producer, Marlene King announced the news with her five leading ladies in a Facebook Live video that their show is finishing up in 2017.

Nooooooo! Pretty Little Liars is officially ending after season seven

"The next ten episodes of the show really are going to be the last ten episodes of the series," Marlene tells fans in the clip. “We're saying goodbye. The PLL endgame begins April 2017.”

Currently in its seventh season, Pretty Little Liars' summer finale will air this week, before returning for its final ten episodes in April 2017.

But there is some good news! Marlene also announced that the final ep will be a special two-hour event. Now we're talking.

"It's been an honour to work with such a talented cast and crew over the last seven years," Marlene said in an statement ahead of the live steam. "We are a family, and it will be hard to say goodbye to a show that has made such an impact on young audiences and been a mouthpiece for cultural change.

"I'm excited for fans to finally have all of their questions answered, and I believe they will be satisfied with the wild ride that is our last ten episodes."

Since Pretty Little Liars first premiered on the US network Freeform (formerly known as ABC Family) in June 2010, stars, Lucy Hale, Troian Bellisario, Ashley Benson and Shay Mitchell, have become household names.

“It’s been such an amazing chapter of our lives and we’re so glad you could all share it with us," Lucy says during the announcement.

“But all good things must come to an end and these last 10 episodes are pretty crazy, so we’re going out with a bang.”

Ashley Benson adds: “And we'll finally know who 'A' is!”

The Pretty Little Liars summer finale airs Tuesday, August 30 in the US and Sunday, September 4 on Foxtel’s Fox8 channel.

But...what if we're not ready to say goodbye?!

