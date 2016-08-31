"What were you thinking?!" Miranda Kerr calls out Orlando's naked pics

Earlier this month the world was treated to Orlando Bloom dick pics.

It was glorious and made us all wonder whether or not we've been stand-up paddle boarding wrong all this time.

RELATED: Chris Brown surrenders after 11 hour police standoff

RELATED: NSFW: Orlando Bloom is naked on holiday with Katy Perry

And now Orlando's ex-wife Miranda Kerr has called out the actor over the pictures.

Speaking to Kyle and Jackie O on Wednesday morning, the former Victoria Secret's angel questioned what on earth the Lord of the Rings star was thinking, removing him shorts to go paddle boarding with girlfriend Katy Perry.

"He texted me and was like 'I'm really embarrassed, there are photos coming out, just thought I should let you know,'" Miranda told the radio hosts.

"I was like 'Hm right.. What were you thinking? Seriously, what were you thinking? Obviously you weren't.'"

Miranda, who is fronting the latest Bonds swimwear campaign, then joked that she would be sending Orlando, who she shares five-year-old son Flynn with, a pair of the iconic brand's new boardshorts.

"I'm going to send Orlando a pair of boardshorts. because he might like them. Or not," she joked.

The model also revealed how she relaxes, before fiancé and Snapchat creator Evan Spiegel comes home from work.

"I'll get in the bath, that's my special time when I have a nice bath. The candles are on and hopefully by that time Evan gets home and jumps in with me!" She said.

Miranda and Evan announced their engagement last month.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram