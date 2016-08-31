Beau Ryan's wife Kara reveals he's in hospital

We didn’t even realise Beau Ryan had been hospitalised until his wife Kara posted a shocking snap of him asleep in his hospital bed!

Beau Ryan is recovering after being admitted to hospital

“It’s been a loooong two days,” she posted to Instagram of herself in a surgical mask next to him fast asleep.

A source previously told the Daily Mail that Beau’s illness is “not major”, and he was having more tests.

However, Kara has since confirmed her hubby was suffering from a bout of the flu.

“Beau was admitted to hospital because of the flu,” she confirmed to the website. “He is now home and doing well.”

His illness must've come on suddenly, as three days ago he shared a snap of himself with his missus in the shower!

“We took 400 photos to get this shot and I was flexing as hard as I could for 20 mins,” he wrote.

“Kara looked beautiful but I wanted to look bigger. Similar to Chris Hemsworth. Now I'm tired.”

It appears the pair, who have been married for four years, have got their relationship back on track after it was revealed that the former NRL player had reportedly had an affair with ex Hi-Fi star Lauren Brandt last year.

Lauren opened up about their alleged affair which allegedly took place while they co-starred in Aladdin and his Wondrous Lamp together in September .

“In the last year I have learnt so much about living for MY own happiness and with that has come strength and self love,” she wrote alongside a black and white workout video.

“I used to always think 'skinny' was attractive. I also used to spend most of my time trying to get others approval on stage and television.

“I know who is important to me and I know what is important to me. Everything else is an option.”

Lauren and Beau’s ‘tryst’ was first exposed when her ex-fiancé Warren Riley claimed to Woman’s Day that he'd discovered text between Lauren and a friend which appeared to confirm she’d been playing away with Beau.

For his part, Beau issued a public apology soon after on The Footy Show, “to all the people who have been hurt recently.”

“It's been really, really hard for myself and my family and everyone involved,” he added.

