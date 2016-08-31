Chris Brown has been released on bail after being arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

The 27-year-old singer was detained by police earlier after beauty queen Baylee Curran claimed that he pointed a gun at her during an argument at his home.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the musician was released on US$250,000 bail.

Mark Geragos, the star's attorney, tweeted shortly after: "Thanks to everyone for their support and well wishes. Chris is out and well. The allegations against him are demonstrably false. (sic)"

The news of the Fine China singer's bail comes after an 11-hour stand-off with police, with Chris - who previously spent six years on probation after assaulting fellow singer and then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009 - initially refusing to answer the door to the officers and instead posting videos on social media claiming that he felt harassed by their presence.

In one video, he said: "When I call the police for stalker people that are endangering my life they don't come till the next day, let somebody make a f***ed up allegation about me and you get a whole f***ing swat team...I'm innocent, f**k everybody in this s**t.

"I am a father. I am one of the best entertainers out here without bragging and saying woe is me I don't get enough credit. So at the end of the day I'm tired of this s**t, I'm up at 6,7 something in the morning talking this s**t for something I didn't do. How would you feel? F**k this fame s*t."

According to records from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Chris is expected to appear in court on September 20.

