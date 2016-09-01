Mel Brooks is still in 'shock' over friend Gene Wilder's death: 'I'm still reeling'

Mel Brooks is still in "shock" after his friend Gene Wilder's death on Sunday.

The 90-year-old actor admits that his friend and frequent co-star's passing due to complications from Alzheimer's disease was "expected", but he can't believe his "wonderful" pal will no longer be a part of his life.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show, Mel said: "I expected that he would go but when it happens, it's still tremendous. It's a big shock. I'm still reeling. No more Gene? He was such a wonderful part of my life."

The comedian recalled the early days of his friendship with Gene, whom he met when his late wife Anne Bancroft starred in a stage production of Mother Courage and Her Children alongside the actor, who played Chaplain.

He told talkshow host Jimmy Fallon: "The Chaplain was a great part. But [Gene] said, 'They always laugh, why are they laughing at me?' And I said 'Look in the mirror, blame it on God!' Then we became very good friends."

Mel and Gene went on to star together in the critically-acclaimed 1974 fantasy horror film Young Frankenstein, the 1974 cult classic Blazing Saddles and The Producers in 1968.

Despite the popularity of The Producers, Gene was never convinced the production would be given the green light.

Mel recalled his pal sarcastically saying: "You're doing a play about two Jews, who are producing a flop instead of a hit, knowing they can make more money with a flop and the big number in it is 'Springtime for Hitler!' Yeah, you're going to get the money."

But funding came through and Gene burst into tears when Mel broke the happy news they would be making the comedy.

He said: "He was taking off his make-up, he was in his dressing room. And I took the script and said, 'Gene, we got the money. We're going to make the movie. You are Leo Bloom.' And I threw it on his make-up table and he burst into tears and held his face and cried and then I hugged him and it was a wonderful moment."

Gene Wilder-One of the truly great talents of our time. He blessed every film we did with his magic & he blessed me with his friendship. — Mel Brooks (@MelBrooks) August 29, 2016

Meanwhile, Gene's former co-star Peter Ostrum says the death of the star felt like “losing a parent”.

Peter, now 58, played Charlie opposite Gene’s title character, in Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.

“It’s kind of like losing a parent,” he told Variety of Wilder’s death. “You know it’s going to happen but it’s still a shock.”

While they haven’t seen each other since filming the adaptation of Roald Dahl’s beloved children’s book in 1970, the former child star has fond memories of his co-star.

“They would break for lunch and Gene and I would always buy a chocolate bar and share it on the way back to the set,” he said. “He was so quirky.

“You never knew what to expect from Gene. He never let on how he was going to read a line or convey an expression. That’s why the film works, because he made Wonka so unpredictable.”

Words by Bang Showbiz, edited by Yahoo7 Be.

