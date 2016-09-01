News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
All the times Sonya and Hadil stirred the pot
All the times MKR's Sonya and Hadil stirred the pot

Hugh Jackman's letter to wife's late mum will break your heart

Liz Tse
Yahoo7 Be /

It's official. Hugh Jackman is the sweetest man in Hollywood.

Kendall Jenner INSPIRES Fans To Get Nipple Injections?
2:17

Kendall Jenner INSPIRES Fans To Get Nipple Injections?
Niall Horan & Hailee Steinfeld CONFIRM Relationship with PDA-Packed Vacation
2:52

Niall Horan & Hailee Steinfeld CONFIRM Relationship with PDA-Packed Vacation
Cole Sprouse DREADED Riverdale Musical Episode For THIS Reason
2:30

Cole Sprouse DREADED Riverdale Musical Episode For THIS Reason
'Designated Survivor' -- Michael J. Fox Preview
1:09

'Designated Survivor' -- Michael J. Fox Preview
Ariana Grande BREAKS Social Media Hiatus &amp; TEASES Single &lsquo;No Tears Left To Cry&rsquo;
2:12

Ariana Grande BREAKS Social Media Hiatus & TEASES Single ‘No Tears Left To Cry’
Travis Scott RESPONDS To Lawsuit: Was He right For Being Next To Kylie Jenner During Birth?
2:17

Travis Scott RESPONDS To Lawsuit: Was He right For Being Next To Kylie Jenner During Birth?
'Disobedience' Trailer
2:58

'Disobedience' Trailer
Prankster dad tricks daughter into thinking air conditioner unit is a video game
0:43

Prankster dad tricks daughter into thinking air conditioner unit is a video game
Bachelor in Paradise Promo: Megan reveals all to Jake
0:39

Bachelor in Paradise Promo: Megan reveals all to Jake
Waleed Aly's heated debate with Steve Price
0:41

Waleed Aly's heated debate with Steve Price
Jessie J has won the Chinese equivalent of X Factor
1:24

Jessie J has won the Chinese equivalent of X Factor
Jake is struggling in Bachelor in Paradise as Megan Marx takes an interest in Thomas
1:16

Jake is struggling in Bachelor in Paradise as Megan Marx takes an interest in Thomas
 

The actor took to Instagram to pay his respects to his late mother-in-law, Fay Duncan.

The 81-year-old passed away on Monday (August 29) after battling an illness.

"I'm blessed to say Fay Duncan was my Mother in Law," he wrote.

Hugh with Fay. Source: Instagram.

"She was one of the greatest women I've ever met. Wise, funny, loving, cheeky, generous, and a true leader.

"She had an incredible gift for always being right... which must have been a true burden for her as she was also incredibly patient with us mere mortals. Fay, I love you more than words can express. HJ"

Our bleeding hearts!

Hugh with his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness. Source: Getty Images.

Hugh's wife, Deborra Lee-Furness, also paid tribute to Fay in a statement to the Daily Mail.

"The most beautiful woman I have ever known has left us... Only on the physical realm," she said.

RELATED: Hugh Jackman celebrates 20th wedding anniversary
RELATED: Hugh Jackman gets ripped for Wolverine sequel

She continued: "Her enduring spirit however will live on forever in the hearts of her family and friends. She has left an indelible footprint on so many peoples lives… through her warm, open welcoming personality she has touched people."

The Wolverine star and his wife have been in Melbourne since last month to spend time with Fay in her final days.

Fay founded the Bone Marrow Donor Institute in 1989 which would go on to become the Fight Cancer Foundation.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top