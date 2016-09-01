Hugh Jackman's letter to wife's late mum will break your heart

It's official. Hugh Jackman is the sweetest man in Hollywood.

The actor took to Instagram to pay his respects to his late mother-in-law, Fay Duncan.

The 81-year-old passed away on Monday (August 29) after battling an illness.

"I'm blessed to say Fay Duncan was my Mother in Law," he wrote.

"She was one of the greatest women I've ever met. Wise, funny, loving, cheeky, generous, and a true leader.

"She had an incredible gift for always being right... which must have been a true burden for her as she was also incredibly patient with us mere mortals. Fay, I love you more than words can express. HJ"

Our bleeding hearts!

Hugh's wife, Deborra Lee-Furness, also paid tribute to Fay in a statement to the Daily Mail.

"The most beautiful woman I have ever known has left us... Only on the physical realm," she said.

She continued: "Her enduring spirit however will live on forever in the hearts of her family and friends. She has left an indelible footprint on so many peoples lives… through her warm, open welcoming personality she has touched people."

The Wolverine star and his wife have been in Melbourne since last month to spend time with Fay in her final days.

Fay founded the Bone Marrow Donor Institute in 1989 which would go on to become the Fight Cancer Foundation.

