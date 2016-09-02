Hamish Blake puts Richie in his place: 'Does daddy have a thing for blondes?'

News

Kate Hudson is expecting a girl with Danny Fujikawa

Amy Stevenson
Yahoo7 Be /

There's no denying our Bachie Richie Strahan has a thing for blondes.

Almost every single brunette has been kicked off The Bachelor leaving him with only blondes and Rachael, who is kinda a 'bronde' (although we wouldn't be surprised if she's the next to head home).

Richie was not comfortable. Source: Network Ten

But on last night's episode, Hamish Blake called Richie out on his preferred hair-type when he date-crashed Richie's time with Faith, pretending to be a toddler called 'Rory'.

Sitting in the back of the car, sipping on a drink bottle, 'Rory' was full of questions for his 'parents' as they drove to their date destination.

"What does a type mean? I heard that my daddy's type was blondes," 'Rory' asked Richie, calling him out on his like of blondes.

Faith was loving the interaction. Source: Network Ten

"What does it mean? Does daddy have a type?"

Clearly flustered and taken back by his son's intrusiveness Richie struggled to composes a convincing answer.

"Oh daddy... Daddy's type is not about the physical attributes of a woman Rory. Daddy's type is what... The... I'm trying to think of a good metaphor. What's a good metaphor?" Richie said, struggled to string the answer together.

Coming to his aid, Hamish's alter-ego decided to offer a decent metaphor while Faith continued to laugh at the conversation happening around her.

'Rory' was there to put Richie through his paces. Source: Network Ten

"It doesn't matter what colour the tub of ice cream is just as long as the ice cream inside is delicious?" 'Rory' said.

"That's exactly it! Rory you're a genius! We raised a genius," Richie said, clearly stoked he didn't actually have to answer the question.

Wanting the last word, Rory threw in one last cheeky remark saying, "Do you like the ice cream inside mummy?"

To Richie's credit last night he said goodbye to intruder Steph, who is VERY blonde so maybe Rachael does stand a chance?

The remaining ladies. Source: Network Ten

