Roxy Jacenko shows off athletic body on Bondi Beach

It's been a tough few months for Roxy Jacenko, but it looks like she's still finding time to work out, as she took to Instagram to show off her toned and athletic figure this weekend.

Roxy Jacenko shows off athletic body ob Bondi Beach

The PR guru, who is currently battling breast cancer, took a series of snaps of herself in gym clothes and could later be seen in her exercise attire on Bondi Beach with her kids Pixie, five, and Hunter, two, yesterday.

Unfortunately, it was the first Father’s Day her children have had without their dad Olivier Curtis, as he was sentenced to two years imprisonment for insider trading in July.

Roxy, 36, recently opened up about how the family is coping as he serves his sentence at Parklea Correction Centre, discussing everything from conjugal visits through to what they’ve told the kids.

Appearing on The Kyle and Jackie O Show, one cheeky caller couldn't resist asking whether or not they're allowed sexy alone time.

"No, I don’t know, to be honest, it's not something that’s crossed my mind," said the mother-of-two, who is battling breast cancer. "Worrying about stuff like that is not high on my agenda right now. My agenda is to get better."

Shock jock Kyle continued to push, asking whether they'd had sex on the morning Oliver was sentenced.

"Can you not?" Roxy hit back. "No, no and no. Enough now!"

The Sweaty Betty PR founder - who was diagnosed with cancer just three weeks after Oliver was jailed - confirmed she's been to see him twice, but described the jail as 'not a nice place.'

"It's sad. It's not somewhere where you'd choose to be," she added.

In a bid to make it as manageable as possible, she's been sending him $100 a week to spend, with the next thing on his wish list being a doona because "it's cold."

As far as their children Pixie, five, and Hunter, two, go, she revealed she's told them their dad is simply working away in China.

"It's not unusual for them, Oli spent a lot of time in China so it’s the norm," she said, admitting she made a 'rookie error' by putting Pixie on the phone to her dad a month ago.

"It was the worst thing. He phoned on a Saturday she cried for the whole day after. Her first words were: 'When are you coming home?'" she said.

"The older you are the worst separation is. I put her on the phone on her birthday and I regretted it. I've said I don't want to speak when I'm around the children."

Want more celebrity, movie and music news worth sharing? Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr and Instagram.