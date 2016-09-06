WATCH: Chris Hemsworth gatecrash Tom Hiddleston's acceptance speech: 'Home and Away rocks'

Tom Hiddleston had a little bit of help receiving his TV Choice Award…..

The British star won 'Best Actor' at the UK Awards, held at the Dorchester Hotel in London, for his role in The Night Manager 'but while he was filming his acceptance speech his camera time was hijacked by his Thor: Ragnarok co-stars Chris Hemsworth and Idris Elba.

“Thank you. I’m sorry I can’t be there right now. I’m in Australia filming Thor: Ragnarok,” Tom began before he was interrupted.

“Oh is that for us?” Chris asks, grabbing the award. “It’s for Home and Away yeh? For all the work I did on that. Thanks everyone on Channel 7.”

“I think Home and Away won a couple of awards back in the day,” Tom replied politely.

RELATED: Did Tom Hiddleston and Taylor Swift secretly break up?

RELATED: 5 of the craziest conspiracy theories we've heard about Hiddleswift

RELATED: Why we think Hiddleswift are faking their relationship

“How come Luther didn’t get nominated?” Idris chimed in.

“Home and Away rocks,” Chris added at the end of the clip.

The boys are currently filming the latest movie for the Thor franchise in the Gold Coast - and we can just imagine the kind of fun they have been having with each other on set!

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram