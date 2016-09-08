Bachelorette Georgia Love's hunks are damn fine

In a few short weeks we'll see Georgia Love on her quest for love on The Bachelorette and lucky for us, we've been treated to a preview of some of the guys vying for her heart.

And we have to say, they're damn fine!

In a promo for the upcoming second series, we're introduced to Lee and Cameron and they're ready to steal Georgia's heart.

Lee is 35, a mechanical plumber and was once crowned as Victoria’s Hottest Tradie. What a title! He's also looking for "the one" so it's a good thing he applied for The Bachelorette.

Also for some unknown reason Lee brought a donkey to his first meeting with Georgia. It didn't go to plan, so I guess you could say he made a bit of an ass of himself...

Next up is Cameron, who is also tall, dark and handsome, much like Lee.

He's 26 and a firefighter which made Georgia react like this, which we think is a good thing.

It looks as though our new Bachelorette is going to have a hard time deciding who to pick!

The Bachelorette begins on September 21.

