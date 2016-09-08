News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Kate Hudson is expecting a girl with Danny Fujikawa
Kate Hudson is expecting a girl with Danny Fujikawa

Bachelorette Georgia Love's hunks are damn fine

Amy Stevenson
Yahoo7 Be /

In a few short weeks we'll see Georgia Love on her quest for love on The Bachelorette and lucky for us, we've been treated to a preview of some of the guys vying for her heart.

Thylane Blondeau 'the most beautiful girl in the world' turns 17
1:00

Thylane Blondeau 'the most beautiful girl in the world' turns 17
Kate Hudson reveals she and Danny Fujikawa are expecting a girl
0:11

Kate Hudson reveals she and Danny Fujikawa are expecting a girl
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend Invictus Games trials
0:55

Meghan Markle breaks royal protocol again
Aussie comedian's Britney impersonation is hilarious
0:18

Aussie comedian's Britney impersonation is hilarious
This is why you don't want to mess with Blake Lively
1:08

This is why you don't want to mess with Blake Lively
Plastic surgeon devastates world's most identical twins by listing their differences
0:52

Plastic surgeon devastates world's most identical twins by listing their differences
The moment Australia fell in love with Keira Maguire
0:41

The moment Australia fell in love with Keira Maguire
Keira is a good sport about being Jarrod's second choice
0:25

Keira is a good sport about being Jarrod's second choice
Meghan Markle stars in chip commercial
0:32

Meghan Markle stars in chip commercial
Candice Warner spotted with former Australian cricketer hubby David Warner at Sydney airport
0:56

Candice Warner spotted with former Australian cricketer hubby David Warner at Sydney airport
Sparks fly between Tara and Sam on Bachelor in Paradise
0:52

Sparks fly between Tara and Sam on Bachelor in Paradise
Jenna Dewan gives Channing Tatum a sexy lap dance
0:33

Jenna Dewan gives Channing Tatum a sexy lap dance
 

And we have to say, they're damn fine!

RELATED: 'We make each other really happy': The Bachelor's Nikki drops another huge hint that she's the winner

RELATED: 'People are brutal' The Bachelor's Alex hits back at 'psycho' comments

Bachelors Cam (L) and Lee (R). Source: Network Ten

In a promo for the upcoming second series, we're introduced to Lee and Cameron and they're ready to steal Georgia's heart.

Lee is 35, a mechanical plumber and was once crowned as Victoria’s Hottest Tradie. What a title! He's also looking for "the one" so it's a good thing he applied for The Bachelorette.

Also for some unknown reason Lee brought a donkey to his first meeting with Georgia. It didn't go to plan, so I guess you could say he made a bit of an ass of himself...

Lee is looking for love. Source: Network Ten

Next up is Cameron, who is also tall, dark and handsome, much like Lee.

He's 26 and a firefighter which made Georgia react like this, which we think is a good thing.

We understand why she was impressed. Source: Network Ten

It looks as though our new Bachelorette is going to have a hard time deciding who to pick!

The Bachelorette begins on September 21.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top