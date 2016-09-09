News

WATCH: Katy Perry's emotional surprise for an Orlando shooting survivor

Amy Stevenson
Yahoo7 Be /

Katy Perry has made an emotional appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, surprising Tony Marrero, who survived the Orlando nightclub shooting three months ago.

Tony also happens to be a massive fan of Katy's and told the talk show host that her new single Rise helped him cope with recovery as he tried to regain strength and health after suffering multiple gunshot wounds in the attack.

Source: The Ellen DeGeneres Show Instagram

Tony reflected on how the song brought him strength in the face of the horrifying attack, telling Ellen: "The lyrics to that song are so powerful. I play it and play it because it is so beautiful."

Ellen then asked the 31-year-old singer whether he'd ever met Katy and when he replied "no" she asked Katy to join them on stage!

And his reaction is EVERYTHING!

Ellen and Tony. Source: The Ellen DeGeneres Show

"I just wanna say thank you for everything you did. Your lyrics to that song helped me from the day that I was in the hospital, all the way to now," Tony told Katy.

Katy also had her own surprise for the survivor, telling him: "I’ve heard that you’re creative just like me. I personally want to pay for your first year at film school."

It's too much! Get the tissues ready, you're going to need them.

Katy surprising the 31-year-old singer. Source: The Ellen DeGeneres Show

