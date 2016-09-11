BIG NEWS! Katy Perry says she's willing to collaborate with Taylor Swift - but on one condition!

This is HUGE!

Katy Perry says she's willing to put the Taylor Swift drama behind her - and there's even a chance the girls could work together in the future... but on one condition!

In a Twitter Q&A, Katy, 31, was asked if she would end her ongoing feud and collaborate in the future with the Blank Space singer.

"If she says sorry, sure!" she told her fans. OMG!

However, Katy's family are less positive about the chance of a peace offering as Katy's father Keith previously claimed her feud with Taylor "ain't over yet".

Her mum Mary said: "Katy released Rise. It says, 'My feet have been put to the fire but I will rise.' That's what she's about right now."

Whilst Keith added: "You know it ain't over yet."

Katy and Taylor's spat was highlighted recently when the I Knew You Were Trouble hitmaker's ex-boyfriend Calvin Harris slammed the singer in a rant.

In a series of tweets, he wrote: "Hurtful to me at this point that her and her team would go so far out of their way to try and make ME look bad at this stage though. I figure if you're happy in your new relationship you should focus on that instead of trying to tear your ex bf down for something to do

"I know you're off tour and you need someone new to try and bury like Katy ETC but I'm not that guy, sorry. I won't allow it. Please focus on the positive aspects of YOUR life because you've earned a great one. God bless everyone have a beautiful day (sic)".

Katy and Taylor have had an ongoing feud ever since the 26-year-old star claimed the Wide Awake singer nicked three of her backing dancers from her RED tour in 2012.

