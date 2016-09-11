News

Does this picture give away who The Bachelor winner is?

Jennifer Fletcher
Yahoo7 Be /

Apparently, you can tell a lot from a dress colour….


Does this picture reveal who The Bachelor winner is?

Does this picture reveal who The Bachelor winner is?

The countdown is on for The Bachelor’s finale next week, but which girl - Nikki Gogan, Alex Nation or Olena Khamula – will steal Richie Strahan’s heart?

According to the Daily Mail, we already know the answer! And it all has to do with the dress colour the girls are wearing in the final rose ceremony, which we saw on the preview last week.

Nikki, Alex and Olena. Source: Channel 10


The site reckons that producers know the bachie's choices prior to the final three rose ceremony, and makes sure each girl wears either black or white. So when the third girl is eliminated, the remaining girls are wearing different coloured outfits. (It's called TV, people!)

Have a look back at previous years…

Rochelle, Anna and Ali. Source: Channel 10

In 2012, Anna Heinrich wore black, and was placed in the middle of the other girls, Rochelle Emmanuel-Smith and Ali Oetjen. Anna ending up winning over Tim Robard’s affections.

Lisa, Louise and Sam. Source: Channel 10

The following year, Sam Frost wore black, while Lisa Hyde and Louise Pillidge wore light coloured dresses, and bachie Blake Garvey ended up picking Sam - before running off with Louise!

Lana, Sarah and Snezana. Source: Channel 10

And finally, on last year’s series, Snezana was in white, while Lana Jeavons wore a mixture of black and white and Sarah Mackay was in black… although this kinda breaks the chain, as Sarah was the first to leave, followed by Lana.

So does this mean either Alex win or be in the top 2?

Interesting....

