Does this picture give away who The Bachelor winner is?

Apparently, you can tell a lot from a dress colour….

Does this picture reveal who The Bachelor winner is?

The countdown is on for The Bachelor’s finale next week, but which girl - Nikki Gogan, Alex Nation or Olena Khamula – will steal Richie Strahan’s heart?

According to the Daily Mail, we already know the answer! And it all has to do with the dress colour the girls are wearing in the final rose ceremony, which we saw on the preview last week.

The site reckons that producers know the bachie's choices prior to the final three rose ceremony, and makes sure each girl wears either black or white. So when the third girl is eliminated, the remaining girls are wearing different coloured outfits. (It's called TV, people!)

Have a look back at previous years…

In 2012, Anna Heinrich wore black, and was placed in the middle of the other girls, Rochelle Emmanuel-Smith and Ali Oetjen. Anna ending up winning over Tim Robard’s affections.

The following year, Sam Frost wore black, while Lisa Hyde and Louise Pillidge wore light coloured dresses, and bachie Blake Garvey ended up picking Sam - before running off with Louise!

And finally, on last year’s series, Snezana was in white, while Lana Jeavons wore a mixture of black and white and Sarah Mackay was in black… although this kinda breaks the chain, as Sarah was the first to leave, followed by Lana.

RELATED: Did Richie propose? Fans go crazy thinking Nikki is engaged

RELATED: Richie Strahan reveals there has been plenty of alone time with Bachelor winner

So does this mean either Alex win or be in the top 2?

Interesting....

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram