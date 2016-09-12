Talk about having a revenge body!

Married At First Sight’s Jess unveils her amazing slim down!

Married At First Sight’s Jess looks like a completely different person!

After being disgracefully dumped by husband Dave, after telling him she felt uncomfortable in a bikini on their honeymoon, Jess decided to take matters into her own hands and embarked on an epic transformation.

“I’m pretty proud of myself,” she captioned on two snaps to show off her body slim down.

“It’s been a lot of work cutting out a lot of crap, and a lot of training, but it’s also cutting the negative people out of my life that has made the biggest change.” Burn!

You’d have thought Dave, 28, would’ve been more sympathetic towards Jess’ body hang-ups on the show, having undergone a huge transformation himself, dropping from 130 kilos down to 98.

"I didn't date, to be honest," he recently told The Fix of his heavier past.

"I had no confidence and didn't really speak to girls, so dating was pretty much non-existent."

"I said, 'Stuff it' and joined a dating website," he added. "The first date was a nightmare, but it at least gave me a bit of confidence, and things have just changed ever since then."

And when it comes to his comments about Jess on the show, he says the producers are just “portraying me as a villain.”

"[Jess is] taller than the girls I've dated in the past, so that was a bit different for me. But if there was one first impression, she was a confident kind of girl, and that's what I've been looking for.

"I think when I first turned around all of my reactions were reasonably positive. I can't recall being very disappointed."

