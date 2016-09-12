News

Exclusive: Manu Feildel talks booting off My Kitchen Rules contestants
Exclusive: Manu talks MKR stars Sonya and Hadil's 'threatening' behaviour

Sam Armytage caught up in diet pill hoax

Jennifer Fletcher
Yahoo7 Be /

Sam’s not happy…..


Sam Armytage is furious about being linked to a company that used her image to promote its diet pills!

“Obvs any ad on Facebook purporting to be me flogging diet pills is complete BS,” the Sunrise host ranted on Twitter.

“I would never advertise the stopping of eating. As you were.”

Sam Armytage. Source: Getty

RELATED: Sam Armytage hits back at Sportsbet on Twitter
RELATED: Sam Armytage hits back at column labelling her a 'bimbo'

Sam Armytage is not impressed! Source: Instagram

And she’s not the only Aussie celebrity to have fallen victim to bogus counterfeit drug companies!

Radio stars Chrissie Swan and Fifi Box, presenter Lisa Wilkinson, as well as Princess Mary and Master Chef’s Julie Goodwin have all falsely been linked to diet pill companies.

