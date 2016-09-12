Sam Armytage caught up in diet pill hoax

Sam’s not happy…..

Sam Armytage is furious about being linked to a company that used her image to promote its diet pills!

“Obvs any ad on Facebook purporting to be me flogging diet pills is complete BS,” the Sunrise host ranted on Twitter.

“I would never advertise the stopping of eating. As you were.”

And she’s not the only Aussie celebrity to have fallen victim to bogus counterfeit drug companies!

Radio stars Chrissie Swan and Fifi Box, presenter Lisa Wilkinson, as well as Princess Mary and Master Chef’s Julie Goodwin have all falsely been linked to diet pill companies.

