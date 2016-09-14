Jesinta Campbell has once again stepped out not wearing her engagement ring given to her by Lance 'Buddy' Franklin, further fueling rumours that the pair have called time on their relationship.

Jesinta Campbell spotted without engagement ring AGAIN amid split rumours

Appearing at the Elle Macpherson Body launch, Jesinta's ring finger was without the massive diamond given to her by the AFL player.

The 25-year-old shared a photo to Instagram, posing alongside Elle herself, with her hands in her pockets hiding her fingers.

Earlier this week Woman's Day reported that Jesinta and Buddy had ended their engagement.

The magazine reported that the couple have ‘secretly split’ but are holding off on publicising the news, with an an insider saying Jesinta wanted to wait to until after Grand Final time, because she and Buddy were “so in love” in the press.

“She knows how hard it would be on his fans. Hawthorne fans wanted her blood when Buddy decamped to the Swans to be closer to her, and she will not go through that again,” a source spilled to Woman’s Day.

According to the reports, those in their friendship circle say the reason for the relationship ending is due to Buddy’s reputation as a ladies’ man and added the speculation about the couple eloping later in the year is not true either.

“They will never marry, let’s put it that way,” a friend also told the publication.

Despite the rumours, the couple put on a united front over the weekend with Jesinta spotted watching Buddy and the Swans go against GWS with his parents.

