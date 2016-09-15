She is no stranger to posing nude and now Pamela Anderson has shown she's still got it, stripping off in the trailer for her new film, The People Garden.

Pamela Anderson strips off in new movie trailer

Leaving nothing to the imagination, the 49-year-old reveals her butt and boobs briefly before covering up in a black robe.

We have to say, Pamela is looking SO hot.

The People Garden revolves around the story of Sweetpea (played by Dree Hemingway) who travels to Japan to break up with her rock star boyfriend (François Arnaud), but begins to suspect he has died after he goes missing in a mysterious forest.

Pamela plays Signe in the film.

The film premiered at the 2016 Buenos Aires International Independent Film Festival in April.

The actress is no stranger when it comes to getting off her gear off, having recently posed for her 14th Playboy cover, marking the magazine's final nude issue.

At the time Pamela said she was initially concerned about doing another cover because for "years [her sons] were teased and made fun of, and had a few fist fights over their mom."

But it was 20-year-old son Brandon who encouraged her to do it.

"I said, 'Hef just called, he wants me to do the last cover of Playboy,' and he goes, 'Mom you've got to do it,'" she told Entertainment Tonight.

When she informed her sons of the nudity aspect, Brandon added, "We're older, we're not embarrassed anymore of you. You know, we think you're great."

Aw, how sweet!

"He was so excited… He may have high-fived me... And then I asked [18-year-old] Dylan too, and Dylan's like, 'Mom, you know you've done it all.'" Pamela added.

"I don't know what to say but, they were really excited for me, and I was excited too."

