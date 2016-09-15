This 1996 Cher interview about men has gone viral for all the right reasons

Who knew that 20 years after the fact, a video would resurface of Cher uttering the wisest words that were ever uttered?

This 1996 Cher interview has gone viral for all the right reasons

Seriously, you need to listen to this because, damn, is she right on the money when it comes to men.

Shutting down the whole 'no woman is complete without a man' myth, in the long-forgotten interview with Jane Pauley, Cher insists, "A man is not a necessity, a man is a luxury.

"Like dessert, yeah, a man is absolutely not necessary."

Admitting that like most of us, she was under huge pressure from her parents to "settle down and marry a rich man," she has the BEST comeback.

"I am a rich man," retorts the star, who's previously dated Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer and Eric Clapton. Preach sister!

Summing the sitch up perfectly, she adds, "My experience with men is great because I pick them because I like them. I don't need them."

