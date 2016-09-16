Just as we thought there was nothing else going on in the universe outside of The Bachelor, along comes Kim Kardashian with a naked selfie.

Kim Kardashian gets her boobs out on Snapchat

Way to get all eyes back on you Kimbo!

Under the guise of showing off her fake tan, Kim stripped down to her birthday suit in her Miami hotel room for a series of shots for Snapchat.

She then upped the ante by filming it.

"I just did a midnight spray tan you guys. Tanorexic," she told fans.

Any excuse!

And it's not the only raunchy thing she's been up to this week.

On Wednesday the star got her vamp on, giving a bridal outfit a seriously naughty twist on the cover of the latest issue of Wonderland magazine.

Teasing the cover on her Instagram page, Kim captioned a shot of the shoot, 'COMING SOON! @wonderlandmag'.

Cheeky!

