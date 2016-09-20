The Bachelorette's powerful yellow rose revealed

It has been revealed that The Bachelorette's Georgia Love will come equipped with a powerful yellow rose to gift to one of her lucky Bachelors.

The rose is a twist on The Bachelor's white first impression rose, that according to an episode review by News Corp, gives the bearer a power “untested on The Bachelor franchise”. Interesting.

Yeah, we're pretty sure cocky contestant Sam (the dude in the clip above) thinks he's a shoe-in for that honour.

Well, extra attention alone can go a long way! Alex Nation was granted the coveted white rose by Bachelor Richie and ended up winning his reality TV love on The Bachelor.

One things for sure, Georgia sure does have her work cut out for her on who she will choose to bear the yellow flower. Especially since she has to rely on what the guys tell her to her face.

“It takes weeks and dates and cocktail parties and all sorts of things,” she told Be of getting to know the guys. “That’s what I really loved about this process, that I’m only finding out things about these guys after what they’ve told me.

“In this day and age it’s impossible to meet someone without going for a look on Facebook or without someone giving me their input, so I love that it was just me going on dates and finding out for myself.

“But then at the same time I had to be trusting and believing what they told me, so I had to trust my instincts an awful lot.”

We wonder what her instincts told her about Sam. After all, we’ve seen maybe two seconds of him in teasers, and already he’s been dubbed the villain of the series.

In a new clip for the series, premiering Wednesday on Network Ten, the blue-eyed electrician proclaims that he’s never chased a woman before.

In his words, “Girls, they come to me”.

“I’ve never had to put too much effort into chasing girls,” the 27-year-old says. “Usually they come to me.

“You have to be a special girl to keep my attention for more than a week. I get bored very easily.”

The dude from Sydney’s Northern Beaches is so cocky that he announces he doesn’t “think it will be a problem” winning Georgia Love’s affections, as he gives a cheeky wink to the camera.

Well, that’s confident!

The Bachelorette premieres on September 21 on Network Ten.

