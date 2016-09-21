News

Is it a dig? Alex's ex pens post about fatherhood as she jets off with Richie

Yasmin Vought
Yahoo7 Be /

Alex Nation is currently on a loved-up vacay with Richie Strahan.

But as the mum-of-one jets off on her romantic post-Bachelor trip, her ex-husband Joel Porter is looking after their son Elijah.

Joel took to Instagram to share a cute photo of himself with the 25-year-old reality star’s son, announcing that he was taking time off work to hang with him.

Source: jporter/Instagram

“My little man and I at work,” he captioned the snap. “Not a soul here who doesn't love a visit from Elijah! Taking time off so we can spend the school holidays together! Lots of fun planned!”

He later added in the photo comments that his son comes first.

“I love being a dad,” he wrote. “He comes number one in all, no matter what.

“Just trying to prove some dads do sacrifice and change their lives for the sake of their little ones, and some are very active in their little people's lives.

“As a dad you can still be fully involved, you can still work, you can still have fun and you can still stay healthy... Otherwise known as legend dad”.

Source: alexandranation/Instagram

So was this a dig? After all, Alex was forced to respond to accusations that she was “neglecting” Elijah in the pursuit of fame, after some Bachelor viewers accused Joel’s girlfriend Ashy of playing stepmother to the five-year-old.

What's more, reports recently circulated that Ashy had been sharing memes about neglectful parents to social media.

“My little boy is everything to me,” Alex responded on Saturday. “I know who I am and I know what kind of mother I am so [the comments] don't bother me.”

Ashy with Alex's five-year-old son, Elijah. Source: jporter/Insatgram

She added: "Ash is a great girl. It's disappointing that there's stuff out there like that."

Meanwhile, Richie recently told The Daily Telegraph that he still hasn't met Elijah, since the show ended a few months ago.

