Brad Pitt 'outraged' over Angelina's claims as divorce gets messy

Uh-oh, it looks like things are about to get ugly between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.

Brad Pitt 'outraged' as divorce gets messy

The pair announced their shock split earlier today, and Brad is allegedly "furious" that Angelina filed for divorce.

According to TMZ, the actor claims Ange "unleashed hell on the family" by seeking sole custody of the children, and in doing so, inferred he was a "bad dad".

Brad reportedly blames Ange for "spinning stories that he poses a risk to their kids because of anger issues fueled by weed and alcohol".

Apparently Brad wanted to keep the divorce "low-key" for the benefit of their children, Maddox, 15, Pax, 12, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, eight, but instead Angelina framed him as a "risky father" by wanting sole custody.

The Fight Club star also claims the family have become a "target" for paparazzi since the divorce was made public - and he's not wrong.

Their family home in Hollywood has turned into a media circus with dozens of photographers surrounding the property, and the LAPD have been forced to patrol the area because of the chaos.

What. A. Nightmare.

Angelina filed for divorce from the 52-year-old actor on Monday (19.09.16), citing irreconcilable differences.

The court documents reportedly state they've been separated since September 15, just over two years and one month after they tied the knot in August 2014.

