What became of the guy who confessed to killing JonBenet?

Last night, the dramatic conclusion to the two-part series The Case of JonBenét Ramsey was aired with the experts claiming they've figured out who was responsible for the six-year-old's murder 20 years ago.



But while everyone is trying to figure out who the real murderer is, what happened to John Mark Karr, the man who falsely claimed he killed JonBenét?

In August 2006, 10 years after JonBenét’s death, the 41-year-old teacher incorrectly confessed to murdering the young beauty pageant queen.

At that time, he was being held on child pornography charges that originated in Sonoma County, California.

John claimed that he had drugged and sexually assaulted JonBenét, but also declared that her death was an accident.

Investigators and legal authorities distrusted his confession, as he provided only basic facts that were publicly known and failed to provide any convincing details. His claim of drugging JonBenét was also disbelieved because no drugs were found in her body during the autopsy.

Also, DNA samples taken from Karr did not match DNA found on JonBenét’s body, so he was exonerated and was eventually able to free to go.

Since 2006, John has been arrested of other crimes, including domestic violence.

According to The Daily Beast, Mark began publicly identifying as a woman called Delia Alexis Reich in 2008. But Seattle court records, it doesn’t reveal whether he is transgender.

That same year, 19-year-old Samantha Spiegel claimed on the Today Show that she was John's former fiancé, and reveals that he had told her he lead a “child sex cult” operation known as ‘The Immaculates’ while living as a woman.

Nothing more has been reported about Mark, leaving many to believe he’s still living life as Delia.

