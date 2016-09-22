WATCH: Georgia Love stacks it on The Bachelorette

Whoopsie!

Georgia Love lived all of our worst nightmares when she entered the cocktail party on the first episode of The Bachelorette last night.

The leggy brunette stacked it as she walked down the stairs, but luckily host Osher Gunsberg was there to help her up!

“Barely spilled a drop,” she announced, referring to the drink that was in her hand.

Thankfully, the 16 eligible suitors were impressed, as they all cheered as she got back to her feet.

“If she could go down with a drink in her hand, that’s marriage material,” bachelor Ben told the camera afterwards.

And while she may have laughed it off, the 28-year-old former Tassie journalist revealed she was dying inside.

“Kill me now,” she told the camera.

Georgia is Australia’s second Bachelorette, and the star exclusively told Be why she decided to go on the program to find love.

“Throwing yourself into the public eye is a big risk to take,” she tells Be of her initial hesitation to be The Bachelorette. “I’m doing this for personal reasons and for myself, but I also have my head on my shoulders knowing that people might want to take me down or find out things about me.

“So that was a huge thing to consider coming into this. But I just have to believe that the positives of meeting the man of my dreams outweigh any of the negatives.”

And she says she feels a lot of pressure trying to fill Sam Frost's shoes.

“The only person we have to compare to is Sam Frost," she adds. "Everyone knew her, loved her, had already followed her story. So for me coming in as someone we don’t know is really daunting.

“I hope people do get to know me and want to follow my journey and want the best for me, I can only hope."

