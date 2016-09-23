Brad Pitt child abuse claims being investigated by FBI

Police have confirmed that the FBI is handling possible child abuse claims relating to Brad Pitt.

According to TMZ.com, an investigation was launched after someone made an anonymous call to police on September 14, alleging that the actor got 'physical' and 'verbally abusive' with one of his children while flying on the couple's private plane from France to the US.

And now the Los Angeles Police Department has confirmed that the accusations are being looked at by the FBI.

"There was an incident that occurred on [a] plane and the FBI is currently handling it," a spokesperson tells Fox News, explaining that because the alleged incident happened mid-flight, it is out of their juristiction. "We're not handling any investigation into this incident...[with] Brad Pitt."

Meanwhile, People magazine says the caller claimed Brad was 'inebriated' at the time, and according to TMZ.com, he was still furious when the plane hit the tarmac, and allegedly tried to drive off in a fuel truck.

Reports claim both he and Angelina have been interviewed, and that he didn't go back to the family house with kids Maddox, 15, Pax, 12, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, eight, and his now-estranged wife.

RELATED: Details revealed about Brad Pitt's 'mid-air clash' with son

RELATED: Chelsea Handler slams Angelina Jolie: "She a f**king lunatic"

A source close to the star tells TMZ.com that he "takes the matter very seriously and says he did not commit any abuse of his children," adding, "It's unfortunate that people involved are continuing to present him in the worst possible light."

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram