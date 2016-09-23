The Bachelorette's Rhys and Sam are the ultimate Mean Girls

It was bound to happen eventually.

The bitchiness has officially commenced in The Bachelorette mansion, courtesy of Sam and Rhys.

In fact, Sam was so annoyed by Rhys’ behavior at the cocktail party that he let it rip to the other contestants, before making a super childish impression of Rhys.

RELATED: The best fan reactions from the Bachelorette premiere

RELATED: Bachelorette's Carlos: 'Georgia sent the Tiffany's bracelet back'

“The biggest peanut on this set came in and asked: ‘Hey Georgia, can I please have some...,” the 27-year-old says in the clip above using a child-like tone. “Can I please, can I please cut your grass? I’d love to have some time with you.

“I think he lives in his own world. Like, he just goes to work, does whatever he wants, comes home, his mum breastfeeds him and then he goes to bed.”

Much to Sam’s dismay, Rhys scored some one-on-one time at the cocktail party, choosing the time to read Bachelorette Georgia Love a poem.

“Now, I'm not a journalist or anything,” the 29-year-old said. “I'm not a writer, so you'll have to forgive me if this is sub-par.”

He read: “Lights, cameras, the whole production. The night we met was lacking seduction.

“Not on your end, you were more than fine. If we had no spark, the blame was all mine.

“What we really need is a fun single date. I'll be myself, I won't compete, like a gentleman. Till then, I'll wait.”

And although sparks were clearly flying for Rhys and the 27-year-old journalist after his poetry recital, it was Jake who steamed up the screen earlier in the episode during the first one-on-one date.

The pair, who spent the day frolicking around the Blue Mountains, locked lips at Katoomba’s romantic Carrington Hotel after having an intimate conversation about their familial struggles.

After Georgia opened up about her mother's recent diagnosis with cancer, Jake revealed that his own mother had battled the disease five times.

“It was really nice to be able to speak to Jake so openly about what's happening with my mum,” Georgia later said. “I felt he really, really understood, and he just made me feel better about the whole thing.”

Georgia Love has been open about her mum Belinda's heartbreaking pancreatic cancer diagnosis, and how it influenced her decision to go on The Bachelorette.

The former Nine reporter revealed to Be that it was a bitter-sweet experience, because while on one hand she wanted to strike out and try something new, on the other it broke her heart to leave her mum when she was about to commence chemotherapy.

“It’s not an easy time at all,” the 28-year-old tells Be. “It’s a bit of a double-edged sword, because it’s so much to do with why I did it.

“My mum getting that diagnosis really changed my whole outlook and perspective on everything, and made me understand the importance of family and of love.

“Seeing how my dad has been with my mum going through all of this, it’s just made me feel like more than ever that I want that as well – I want someone to be my support if or when things go bad."

She adds: “But at the same time, to choose to go away for a few months while all of this is happening was extremely difficult.

“It’s been really hard for me coming back into it and seeing mum ten weeks into chemo…so, yeah, it has been a double-edged sword.”

But throughout filming Georgia kept in constant contact for updates on her mum's health.

She tells: "The massive positive that I’m taking away from it is that mum has been really excited about it, and to focus on and take her mind off things so I’m really glad I could at least maybe ease the pressure for her, at least for a few seconds a day, when I give her a phone call."

“It’s not something I’ve really considered before,” she says of going on the reality series. “[But] when something happens like that it does rock your world and you completely change your perspective on things.”

The Bachelorette airs Wednesdays and Thursdays on Network Ten.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram