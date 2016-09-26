Rachael Finch shows off her baby bump on the Brownlow red carpet

The brunette bombshell rocked up to the red carpet of the 2016 Brownlow Medal Awards in a jaw-dropping gown cradling her baby bump.

Rachael Finch shows off baby bump on Brownlow red carpet

As Rachael Finch posed for the cameras at The Crown Palladium in Melbourne, she pulled back her pearly white Alex Perry gown to expose the bump.

Rachael announced she was pregnant with number two mid August, posting a photo of her 12 week ultrasound scan to Instagram.

The 28-year-old Aussie model was the first to arrive at the AFL event and stunned fans in the strapless white dress.

All eyes were on the mum-of-one who completed her stylish look with a pulled back ‘do, subtle smokey black eyes and a glossy nude pink lip.

Miss Universe Australia 2009 posed in various positions, keen to show off her growing bump. She certainly knows how to work the camera!

Rachael is about 20 weeks into her pregnancy and is very excited along with her husband, Michael Miziner, to welcome number two into the world.

