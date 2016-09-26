News

All the times Sonya and Hadil stirred the pot
Bling thing! Jesinta Campbell dazzles in Bvlgari diamonds

Liz Tse
Yahoo7 Be /

Jesinta Campbell looked like a million bucks as she walked the red carpet at the Brownlow Medal event in Sydney while dripping in diamonds.

Jesinta Campbell wears tens of thousands of dollars worth of diamonds for Brownlow

The stunning model wore a plunging black jumpsuit, and accessorised with Bvlgari jewellery, worth tens of thousands of dollars.

Jesinta Campbell. Source: AAP.

The model's stylist, Stephanie Malizis, shared a photo of Jesinta's accessories to be worn at the event and wrote: "'D E T A I L S. @cmstylists @aleyshacstylist @jesinta_campbell countdown to red carpet."

Bling bling. Source: Instagram.

Sah fancy.

Jesinta, who is engaged to Swans star Lance 'Buddy' Franklin, wore a cut-out black pantsuit by Stephanie Chehade.

The 25-year-old shared a photo to her personal Instagram account and wrote: "Thanks to my amazing team @cmstylists @nonimakeup!!! Wearing @stephanie_chehade @bulgariofficial @louboutinworld."

The model wore tens of thousands of dollars worth of jewels. Source: AAP.

The David Jones ambassador missed last year's Brownlow Medal in order to support Buddy as he struggled with mental illness.

The pair attended the Brownlow Medal event held at the SCG in Sydney for the Swans, quashing any rumours they had secretly split.

