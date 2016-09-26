Bling thing! Jesinta Campbell dazzles in Bvlgari diamonds

Jesinta Campbell looked like a million bucks as she walked the red carpet at the Brownlow Medal event in Sydney while dripping in diamonds.

Jesinta Campbell wears tens of thousands of dollars worth of diamonds for Brownlow

The stunning model wore a plunging black jumpsuit, and accessorised with Bvlgari jewellery, worth tens of thousands of dollars.

The model's stylist, Stephanie Malizis, shared a photo of Jesinta's accessories to be worn at the event and wrote: "'D E T A I L S. @cmstylists @aleyshacstylist @jesinta_campbell countdown to red carpet."

Sah fancy.

Jesinta, who is engaged to Swans star Lance 'Buddy' Franklin, wore a cut-out black pantsuit by Stephanie Chehade.

The 25-year-old shared a photo to her personal Instagram account and wrote: "Thanks to my amazing team @cmstylists @nonimakeup!!! Wearing @stephanie_chehade @bulgariofficial @louboutinworld."

RELATED: The most awesome looks live from the Brownlow Medal red carpet

RELATED: How the WAGs get red-carpet ready for the Brownlows

The David Jones ambassador missed last year's Brownlow Medal in order to support Buddy as he struggled with mental illness.

The pair attended the Brownlow Medal event held at the SCG in Sydney for the Swans, quashing any rumours they had secretly split.

Want more celebrity, movie and music news worth sharing? Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr and Instagram.