Tom Hanks crashes wedding in Central Park

Liz Tse
Yahoo7 Be /

Tom Hanks went and pulled the ultimate dad move by gatecrashing a couple's wedding in New York.

The actor was jogging in Central Park when he saw the couple exchanging nuptials and decided to drop in.

Photographer Meg Miller shared photos of the thrilled newlyweds with Tom.

Oh hai there tom Hanks. Source: Instagram.

“We were in the midst of shooting and he just sort of walked up to us and introduced himself saying, 'Hi, I’m Tom Hanks'," she told The Post.

"It was a great New York minute."

Doubt anyone could top these wedding photos. Source: Instagram.

Tom offered to take selfies with bride, Elizabeth, and groom, Ryan, which he ended up sharing on his own social media accounts.

"Elizabeth and Ryan! Congrats and blessings! Hanx," he wrote.

<3 you Tom.

