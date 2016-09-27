Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber confirm split

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber are separating after 11 years as a couple, Naomi's rep has confirmed.

“Over the past few months we’ve come to the conclusion that the best way forward for us as a family is to separate as a couple,” Naomi and Liev said in a joint statement.

“It is with great love, respect, and friendship in our hearts that we look forward to raising our children together and exploring this new phase of our relationship.

"While we appreciate your curiosity and support, we ask the press to be mindful of our children and respect their right to privacy.”

Naomi and Liev have been a couple since 2005 and are parents to two sons – Sasha, nine, and Samuel, seven.

The last public appearance by the pair was for the premiere of their new movie The Bleeder at the Toronto Film Festival.

Liev attended the Emmys one week ago as a nominee without Naomi at his side, taking his son Sasha as his date.

