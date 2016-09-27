The team allegedly helping Ange smear Brad

News

Leah Cohen
It’s almost been a week since Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt called it quits and only now are things starting to simmer down.

However, according to a new report, that newfound silence could simply be down to the fact that Ange’s advisers are no longer in the country.

Yep, sources have claimed to the New York Post's Page Six that Ange has friends in high places - including a member of the UK House of Lords and a political aide - and that they're the ones spreading stories about her soon-to-be ex-husband Brad.

There's been no end of mud slinging since Ange filed for divorce from Brad last week. Source: Getty

"They have been calling all the networks and news outlets, placing stories that he was cheating, drunk, on drugs, out of control and abusive, which Brad denies," says a source.

A second added that, “Their last move was to urge news outlets to obtain the video of Brad allegedly losing his s - - t on the tarmac. But that video didn’t surface, or doesn’t exist.”

"They were with Angelina in LA as she filed for divorce, and advised her how to handle things last week, which was basically a scorched-earth approach," adds the first source, while the second adds, “It’s no coincidence that since they went back to London, things have calmed down.”

However, the report states that other insiders insist Ange's relationship with the pair is purely professional.

At the time of going to press, the New York Post stated that neither could not be reached, and a rep for Jolie had not responded.

Meanwhile, Ocean’s Eleven actor Brad has hired divorce attorney, Lance Spiegel, who recommends mediation in high-profile celebrity cases.

