WATCH: Katy Perry's voting naked everyone!

Katy Perry has stripped naked for a comedy video to remind US citizens to vote in the presidential election.

Katy Perry's naked video revealed

The singer filmed a Funny Or Die sketch in which she gets arrested for trying to cast her vote at a polling station while completely starkers.

Katy shared the hilarious video on her Twitter account on Tuesday on what is National Voter Registration Day in America - a day after the first televised presidential debate between Republican candidate Donald Trump and Democratic hopeful Hilary Clinton.

In the video, Katy wears white pyjamas printed with a Stars and Stripes flag pattern to the polling station.

She says: "Hi, I'm Katy Perry. You know November 8 is election day and I've got some great news, this year you can look like s**t when you vote. Yep, I've briefly scanned the constitution and nowhere does it say you can just roll out of bed and come to the polls in whatever state you work up in."

Once she arrives at the polling station, Katy lists the different bedtime looks a person might have before stripping down.

She says: "In the name of democracy any just out of bed look is A-OK. Like a child's onesie, a hunk in kids' briefs, that free XL T-shirt you got from your bank, the breakout, the scrooge, sleeping beauty, covered in slime, or if you're like me I sleep naked! Yep, let those babies loose!"

However, Katy ends up getting arrested by two police officers, despite insisting: "No, no I've read the constitution I know I have the right to vote naked."

Finally, as she's driven away in a patrol car sat next to 'Community' actor Joel McHale, who is also naked, the 31-year-old pop superstar laments: "Scratch that, you gotta wear clothes! See you at the polls November 8th."

The video ends with the words "Remember To Vote" before fading to black.

Katy, 31, is a vocal supporter of Clinton and tweeted throughout the presidential debate on Monday evening (26.09.16).

When Clinton, 68, told Trump, 70, she had "prepared for this debate I'm prepared to be president", she excitedly posted: "I literally just did a dance around the room in my pj's (sic)"

However, the tone of the debate seemed to take its toll on Katy - who is in a relationship with British actor Orlando Bloom.

When the political discussion was over, she tweeted: "Sleeping for a week now #debates (sic)"

Words: Bang Showbiz.

