Commando Steve slams Michelle Bridges' online trolls

Steve 'The Commando' Willis has leapt to his wife Michelle Bridges' defense, slamming online trolls who criticised her for sharing her post-pregnancy workouts.

The new mum was labelled 'irresponsible' for posting her 56-minute daily routine, despite warning her followers to, "Remember! I’m a professional trainer & have been training for 30yrs. So! For you please dial this down to 15-20mins of total work."

And appearing on The Morning Show, her husband took aim at the haters, telling the hosts, "I truly believe that a lot of people who say nasty things are projecting their own shortcomings outwards.

"To the people that are out there living their life to the best of their ability, doing what speaks to them, I tip my hat to them."

The Commando and Bridges both live their lives very much in the public eye, and he explained that sharing anything online comes with its fair share of hazards: "The world in which we live in is very much in that sphere, social media and the like. People are putting their 'life' up online," he said.

"I question why people do that to a degree because validating ourselves and confirming our identity is important, especially amongst friends but doing that with people you don't know is fraught with danger."

While on the show, the fitness fanatic revealed that their nine-month-old son, Axel, is already a seriously big boy!

"He's fanatasic, although he's going through teething at the moment. He's got a bit of a cold, so it's his first taste at pain. I just keep saying, 'Mate, suck it up, no excuses'," he joked.

"We took him to the pediatrician and he was like, 'Wow, this kid's off the scale, he's the size of a 16-month-old and he's only nine months old!' I think he's moving in the right direction."

