'There is no animosity': Braith talks co-parenting with Jodi

Amy Stevenson
Yahoo7 Be /

Former NRL star Braith Anasta has revealed that he and ex-wife Jodi Anasta have no issues when it comes to their relationship, despite ending their marriage last year.

The couple are parents to two-year-old daughter Aleeia, with Braith telling Be on the Dally M red carpet how much he is loving fatherhood and watching his little girl grow up.

Braith at the 2016 Dally M Awards. Source: Getty

"I have her every week, Monday to Friday, I’m a lucky dad and she’s amazing, she’s a beautiful girl who is growing up quick so I’m a very very lucky,” Braith told Be.

“She’s amazing. I’ll take her away again once the season is over. She’s fantastic."

The doting dad, who retired from Rugby League in 2014, said that despite his relationship ending with Jodi, who is currently starring in Neighbours, the pair still have a great friendship thanks to their daughter.

“The amazing part is Jodi and I are 50/50 split down the line, there is no animosity there, we get along really well and Aleeia sees that and sees that we are still friends," he said.

"It’s a good relationship and it’s a happy one. All we can do is try and give Aleeia the best upbringing that we can and I think we are doing that.”

Jodi and Aleeia. Source: Instagram

Having spent quality time with Aleeia earlier this year during a father-daughter trip to Bali, Braith said he's looking forward to another bonding holiday.

“Bali is easy for me, I’ve been going there since I was a little fella so I’ll probably head over there again. Some freedom and time off with her is all I’m hoping for.”

Although no longer playing, Braith told of his enjoyment of being able to still work in the game, although on the other side.

“I get a couple of months off now, I’ve had a really busy year so I’ll enjoy the break and get back into Fox Sports next year and start again. I love it, there’s still a lot of pressure but I love working in the media and I’m still involved in the game and I get to be in and amongst the game of rugby league so I’m one of the lucky ones."

