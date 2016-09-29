'Famous' feud rekindled? Kanye West leads crowd in 'F--- Taylor Swift' chant

Looks like the feud between Kanye West and Taylor Swift never officially ended.

That's right, Kanye has slammed Taylor during his Saint Pablo Tour show in Nashville, by slamming the singer as her home turf crowd chant "F--- Taylor Swift".

The 39-year-old rapper, who has had an ongoing feud with the 'Bad Blood' hitmaker since he interrupted her speech at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards, took the opportunity to blast the pop star onstage during the recent gig.

During his performance of 'Famous' - the track which caused such an uproar earlier this year when Taylor claimed she didn't give Kanye permission to include the lyrics "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex. I made that bitch famous' - Kanye urged the crowd to repeat the line back to him three times.

Speaking at the gig in Taylor's hometown, Kanye - who has three-year-old daughter North and nine-month-old son Saint - said: "I need to hear that loud in Nashville. I need to hear that so loud in Nashville."

In the clip, Kanye admits he was warned by a number of people to take out the words relating to Taylor, 26, in order to "play it safe".

He says: "So many people told me, 'You've gotta take that line out of the song. You gotta play it safe.' This is what rap music is - this is what art is. This song is how I feel."

Meanwhile, Kanye's wife Kim Kardashian arrived in France for Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday - but she wasn’t met with the warmest welcome.

Celebrity "prankster" Vitalii Sediuk, the same man who lifted Gigi Hadid off the ground in Milan last week, attempted to kiss the reality star’s backside, as evidenced in a video captured by her makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic.

Vitali reportedly broke through the crowd gathered outside L’Avenue restaurant.

While Gigi fought the Ukrainian journalist off with her elbow, Kim’s security guard, Pascal Duvier, jumped in to save the day and tackled him to the ground. She later tweeted that he’s a “G.”

This isn’t the first time the prankster has targeted Kim.

In 2014, he knocked her to the ground while she was making her way through a mob of people as she exited the Balmain show.

After that, he told the Hollywood Reporter that he did it because he enjoys attention.

“I like the show business world. But it’s obviously not my intention to offend someone. It looks like I’m a monster, but I’m a normal guy. Well, what I’m doing isn’t normal — but I don’t have bad intentions.”

Vitali, who lives in Europe and has been banned from the US, has yet to speak out on the reasoning behind his latest stunt.

But if there’s any connection with the Gigi Hadid episode, it could be part of his “manifest or a protest” to send a message to Anna Wintour. In a statement, he said the editor-in-chief has “turned Vogue into a tabloid by putting Kardashians and other similar celebrities on a cover of a well-respected magazine.”

