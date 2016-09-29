Tom shuts down Tay questions from Benedict Cumberbatch

Tom Hiddleston really didn't want to talk about his ex Taylor Swift during an interview with his pal Benedict Cumberbatch for Interview magazine.

The Thor Ragnarok actor took part in the Q&A with the Doctor Strange star discussing everything from their roles in the upcoming Marvel movies to exercise routines.

But then Benedict went rogue in the sneakiest way, quizzing Tom on his recent split with Taylor Swift. Well, kinda...

"There's another weight of us being in the public eye,' the 40-year-old said. "Which is this presumption that, because your work and your promotion work is very public, your private life should be, too.

"And, without getting into a huge debate, I just want to say that I'm not going to ask questions about my friend's personal life just because there are unsolicited photographs of him and a certain someone, in a relationship or together.

"I'm not going to get into that. So that door is closed, dear reader."

Prompting Tom, 35, to reply "Thank you."

Benedict then added: "You're welcome. I know you'd do the same for me."

Since the end of their three-month romance, Tom has spoken about the 'Shake It Off' singer only to insist they are on good terms despite the break-up.

RELATED: Tom Hiddleston and Priyanka Chopra looked very cosy indeed at the Emmys afterparty

RELATED: Who’s the real star: Tom Hiddleston or these dogs with amazing hair?

Meanwhile, Benedict has been married to theatre and opera director Sophie Hunter since February 2015.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram