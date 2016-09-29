Rebecca and Chris Judd have welcomed two new members to their family!

Rebecca and Chris Judd welcome twin boys!

Rebecca gave birth to twin boys Darcy and Tom on Thursday afternoon, sharing a photo of herself with her former AFL player husband and their two babies.

"Tom and Darcy Judd are here! Born at lunch time today, perfectly healthy. We are the luckiest parents in the world," she captioned the beautiful family photo.

They are already parents to five-year-old son Oscar and two-year-old daughter Billie.

Rebecca also shared another photo of her new boys shortly after announcing their birth.

"Heehee- they are definitely boys. Darcy on the left, Tom on the right," she captioned the sweet picture with the twins, helping fans figure out which one was which.

Earlier this week, Rebecca showed off her huge bump, while she rested at home instead of attending the AFL's Brownlow Medal, where she has been a red carpet regular in previous years.

Congratulations to the Judd's! The boys are adorable!

