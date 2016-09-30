News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Aussie transgender TV star: 'I want to be next Bachelorette'
Wentworth star wants to be first transgender Bachelorette

Liam Hemsworth's even hotter when he's saving the world

Frances Kindon
Yahoo7 Be /

Is there a movie Liam Hemsworth's ever done that he doesn't look like a god in? Nope, didn't think so.

Kylie Jenner &amp; Kourtney Kardashian Collaborate On GORGEOUS Makeup Line!
2:10

Kylie Jenner & Kourtney Kardashian Collaborate On GORGEOUS Makeup Line!
Dave 'Hughesy' Hughes in drag
0:29

Can you guess who this radio and TV star is?
Cardi B&rsquo;s NEW Special Message To Her Haters Is Hilarious!
2:33

Cardi B’s NEW Special Message To Her Haters Is Hilarious!
Bella Hadid CLAPSBACK: Frees The Nipple AGAIN For All the Haters!
2:16

Bella Hadid CLAPSBACK: Frees The Nipple AGAIN For All the Haters!
Why Did Khloe Kardashian Drop Baby True&rsquo;s Middle Name On Birth Certificate?!
2:10

Why Did Khloe Kardashian Drop Baby True’s Middle Name On Birth Certificate?!
Fb Khloe Fears Leak
3:12

Fb Khloe Fears Leak
Fb Kylie Backlash For Coachella
3:40

Fb Kylie Backlash For Coachella
Voice contestant handles mic drop like a pro
1:31

Voice contestant handles mic drop like a pro
'Uncensored' Exclusive Preview: Snoop Dogg
1:44

'Uncensored' Exclusive Preview: Snoop Dogg
5 RIDICULOUS Moments In Deadpool 2 Final Movie Trailer
2:57

5 RIDICULOUS Moments In Deadpool 2 Final Movie Trailer
Zayn SPOTTED Entering Gigi Hadid's NYC Home Following Split
1:24

Zayn SPOTTED Entering Gigi Hadid's NYC Home Following Split
'Scandal' Series Finale Promo
0:30

'Scandal' Series Finale Promo
 

Not to objectify the poor bloke, because he's an awesome actor too, but in this exclusive clip from Independence Day Resurgence, well...

Set 20 years after mysterious aliens nearly wiped out humankind, the invaders are back with a vengeance in the sequel to Independence Day.

Liam plays a disgraced pilot. Source: 20th Century Fox

Jeff Goldblum returns as brilliant scientist David Levinson, while Liam plays US pilot Jake Morrison.

"[Jake's] parents were killed in the first attack," Liam told SlashFilm of his role.

"So he grew up in an orphanage, joined the military, became a fighter pilot and ended up in the best of the best fighter pilots and makes a bad decision and ends up being demoted to the moon where he drives what is essentially the same as a forklift."

So perhaps saving the earth could be just the kind of win he needs!

Buy Independence Day Resurgence Now on Digital. Available on 3D, Blu-ray & DVD October 19

Back To Top