Liam Hemsworth's even hotter when he's saving the world

Not to objectify the poor bloke, because he's an awesome actor too, but in this exclusive clip from Independence Day Resurgence

Set 20 years after mysterious aliens nearly wiped out humankind, the invaders are back with a vengeance in the sequel to Independence Day.

Jeff Goldblum returns as brilliant scientist David Levinson, while Liam plays US pilot Jake Morrison.

"[Jake's] parents were killed in the first attack," Liam told SlashFilm of his role.

"So he grew up in an orphanage, joined the military, became a fighter pilot and ended up in the best of the best fighter pilots and makes a bad decision and ends up being demoted to the moon where he drives what is essentially the same as a forklift."

So perhaps saving the earth could be just the kind of win he needs!

