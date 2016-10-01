Britney Spears sings 'Shake It Off' on helium

Oooops she did it again - Britney Spears made us giggle big time.
Everyone's favourite pop princess is in the UK promoting her new album Glory and popped by The Jonathan Ross Show to play a round of 'Forfeit Tennis.'
Brit lost her game of Forfeit Tennis and had to suck helium and sing her fave song as a result.
She wasted no time woofing down a gasp of helium and belting out a line to Taylor Swift's Shake It Off and it's brilliant!
Who knew Brit was such a T-Swift fan?
