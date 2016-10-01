News

Britney Spears sings 'Shake It Off' on helium

Carly Williams
Yahoo7 Be /

Oooops she did it again - Britney Spears made us giggle big time.

Britney Spears sings 'Shake It Off' on helium

Britney Spears sings 'Shake It Off' on helium

Everyone's favourite pop princess is in the UK promoting her new album Glory and popped by The Jonathan Ross Show to play a round of 'Forfeit Tennis.'

Britney Spears. Photo: The Jonathan Ross Show

Brit lost her game of Forfeit Tennis and had to suck helium and sing her fave song as a result.

She wasted no time woofing down a gasp of helium and belting out a line to Taylor Swift's Shake It Off and it's brilliant!

Britney Spears. Photo: The Jonathan Ross Show

Who knew Brit was such a T-Swift fan?

