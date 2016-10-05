Melissa Etheridge backs Brad, slams Ange's 'nasty' behaviour

When Brad Pitt called time on his marriage to Jennifer Aniston after meeting Angelina Jolie, it was rocker Melissa Etheridge who picked up the broken pieces of Jen's heart.

And when actress Laura Dern also lost her fiancé Billy Bob Thornton to Ange, Melissa was by her side, helping her break into the house she'd shared with Billy before he ran off an married Ange while she was away filming on location.

“I was around when Angelina was not doing nice things with Billy Bob to Laura Dern. I went through that on a personal level, and then to know the side of Jennifer and Brad…” she told the Kyle and Jackie O Show today.

“I helped Laura move out of her house with Billy Bob — I like broke into their home to get their stuff out because it was so nasty.”

And with child abuse allegations flying, and the divorce between Ange and Brad getting nastier by the day, Melissa - who sang at his wedding to Jen - says she's 'heartbroken' by what Brad's going through.

“It breaks my heart that anyone would take something as personal as your marriage and your relationship and your rights to your children and do it as purposefully as I see it’s being done,” she says, before drawing comparisons to her own bitter custody battle with ex Tammy Lynn Michaels in 2010.

“I’ve gone through family courts. I’ve been twice around this block, and I know it really well, and I know when there’s some forethought to just how mean and just how you’re going to put disinformation out there first.”

RELATED: 'Don't demonise your husband,' urges Angelina's former nanny Krisann Morel

RELATED: Brad and Angelina 'working on custody agreement'

What's more, the 52-year-old says she'd love nothing more than to reconnect with Brad, who she lost touch with after he got with Ange.

“I really hope that he reaches back out,” she says. “There are a lot of us who haven’t seen him in 10 years... We all lost a friend.”

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram