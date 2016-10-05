News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Deirde Fidge Bachelor in Paradise recap episode 5
Jarrod learns his place in paradise

Melissa Etheridge backs Brad, slams Ange's 'nasty' behaviour

Frances Kindon
Yahoo7 Be /

When Brad Pitt called time on his marriage to Jennifer Aniston after meeting Angelina Jolie, it was rocker Melissa Etheridge who picked up the broken pieces of Jen's heart.

Ariel Winter opens up in candid interview
0:57

Ariel Winter opens up in candid interview
Kendall Jenner Reveals Her Celebrity Crush!
2:10

Kendall Jenner Reveals Her Celebrity Crush!
Is Jennifer Aniston Sending Brad Pitt an Evil Message?
1:13

Is Jennifer Aniston Sending Brad Pitt an Evil Message?
Brad Pitt Refuses to "Play Dirty" with Angelina Jolie
0:58

Brad Pitt Refuses to "Play Dirty" with Angelina Jolie
Fast Fashion: 10 Things You Need to Know Today, 11/5/2015 Edition
1:29

Fast Fashion: 10 Things You Need to Know Today, 11/5/2015 Edition
Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk Confirm Their Engagement: 'We Feel Incredibly Lucky'
1:01

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk Confirm Their Engagement: 'We Feel Incredibly Lucky'
Gigi Hadid Gets Attacked – Brad Pitt Cheated With Selena Gomez? (DHR)
12:13

Gigi Hadid Gets Attacked – Brad Pitt Cheated With Selena Gomez? (DHR)
Brad Pitt Makes SURPRISE Appearance During 2017 Golden Globes
2:33

Brad Pitt Makes SURPRISE Appearance During 2017 Golden Globes
OUCH! We'd Rather Go To The Dentist...
1:13

Man drills through his own naval cavity
Brad Pitt Investigated by FBI for Alleged Abuse on Private Jet?
2:41

Brad Pitt Investigated by FBI for Alleged Abuse on Private Jet?
Gwyneth Paltrow Is Engaged to Producer Brad Falchuk: Reports
1:41

Gwyneth Paltrow Is Engaged to Producer Brad Falchuk: Reports
Angelina Jolie Files for Divorce From Brad Pitt
1:04

Angelina Jolie Files for Divorce From Brad Pitt
 

And when actress Laura Dern also lost her fiancé Billy Bob Thornton to Ange, Melissa was by her side, helping her break into the house she'd shared with Billy before he ran off an married Ange while she was away filming on location.

Jen and Melissa go way back. Source: Getty

“I was around when Angelina was not doing nice things with Billy Bob to Laura Dern. I went through that on a personal level, and then to know the side of Jennifer and Brad…” she told the Kyle and Jackie O Show today.

“I helped Laura move out of her house with Billy Bob — I like broke into their home to get their stuff out because it was so nasty.”

Ange and Billy Bob. Source: Getty

And with child abuse allegations flying, and the divorce between Ange and Brad getting nastier by the day, Melissa - who sang at his wedding to Jen - says she's 'heartbroken' by what Brad's going through.

“It breaks my heart that anyone would take something as personal as your marriage and your relationship and your rights to your children and do it as purposefully as I see it’s being done,” she says, before drawing comparisons to her own bitter custody battle with ex Tammy Lynn Michaels in 2010.

"I left to make a movie and while I was away, my boyfriend got married and I never heard from him again," says Laura of being dumped for Ange. Source: Getty

“I’ve gone through family courts. I’ve been twice around this block, and I know it really well, and I know when there’s some forethought to just how mean and just how you’re going to put disinformation out there first.”

Laura and Melissa. Source: Getty

RELATED: 'Don't demonise your husband,' urges Angelina's former nanny Krisann Morel
RELATED: Brad and Angelina 'working on custody agreement'

What's more, the 52-year-old says she'd love nothing more than to reconnect with Brad, who she lost touch with after he got with Ange.

Brad and Angelina are divorcing after two years of marriage. Source: Getty

“I really hope that he reaches back out,” she says. “There are a lot of us who haven’t seen him in 10 years... We all lost a friend.”

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top