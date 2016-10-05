News

MKR's most explosive feud begins
MKR's most explosive feud begins

Kim tailed by men posing as police before robbery

Liz Tse
Yahoo7 Be /

The plot thickens in Kim Kardashian's robbery nightmare.

New footage released today appears to show the 35-year-old star being followed by a mystery car as she left a Givenchy fitting, hours before being robbed at gunpoint in her hotel room.

Kim in Paris days before the incident. Source: Getty Images.

Wha's more, sources claim she was actually followed by two men - posing as paparazzi and police - days before the incident.

"Kim Kardashian was tailed for at least three days before the robbery," a source told The Daily Mail.

"We know there was one man who pretended to be a photographer who followed the American celebrity on a motorbike to find out her whereabouts. Another man pretended to be a plain-clothed detective to try to get a seat next to her at the exclusive Ferdi restaurant on Thursday night."

Kim's former security guard Steve Stanulis believes that the heist could have been an inside job.

"This was a crime waiting to happen. Kim is lucky to be alive," he told The New York Post.

"I would say it’s either an inside job or publicity stunt. That hotel is so secure, somebody must have tipped them off that she was alone inside, or shown them a way in."

Kim was tied up and locked in the bathroom of her luxury Parisian apartment while raiders dressed as policemen stole millions of dollars worth of jewellery and two iPhones.

Kim was reunited with Kanye in NY. Source: Getty Images.


She was left "badly shaken" but not hurt by the incident and flew to New York to be reunited with her husband, Kanye West.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian held at gunpoint in her Paris hotel room
RELATED: Kim 'feared she would be raped' by robbers

Kim's security guard, Pascal Duvier, has vowed to track down the culprits.

Kim with her security guard, Pascal. Source: Getty Images.

He told the Daily Mail: "The events that occurred in Paris was one of the most sickening things I have seen or heard.

"We have tips and leads and we will find you. That I promise you... you messed with the wrong one."

