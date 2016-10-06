Kyle reveals what really went on in his abusive childhood

Kyle Sandilands opened up about his rough childhood on Anh's Brush With Fame.

Kyle Sandilands opens up about abusive childhood

The radio star got extremely candid about his upbringing, and spoke about his stepfather's "old school" ways of discipline.

"He was quite old school on discipline," the 45-year-old said to Anh Doh, who was painting his portrait at the time.

"He'd pull the belt out but I didn't mind because I didn't mind taking the heat because I'd seen my mum take the heat for many years.

"So as long as she was happy and she was safe, then I thought this was normal family life."

Kyle explained that he left home at the age of 15 after throwing a wild house party.

"I was like, 'This it it. It's check out time for me, I'm never going to be allowed back here.

"I was only a stupid 15-year-old kid but I really did think in my head, 'I'm not going for an hour here, this is permanent'."

Kyle ended up living on the streets and survived off cartons of milk and bread - a far cry from his current lifestyle.

The shock jock, alongside his co-host Jackie O, is one of the highest paid stars on breakfast radio.

Well, you've got to start somewhere!

