Kyle Sandilands fat shames Jackie O again!

Leah Cohen
Yahoo7 Be

Kyle Sandilands is known for not having a filter but his latest dig at his radio co-host Jackie O might have been taken a little too far.

Live on-air, the controversial Kyle went to town fat shaming his KISS FM colleague during an interview with Aussie singer Shannon Noll.

Kyle Sandilands fat shams Jackie O live on-air yet again. Photo: Instagram/kyleandjackieo

“Lucky you didn’t get any tattoos when you were young and cool because they would be all shit and stretched out of shape,” the overweight 45-year-old told Jackie.

Used to receiving verbal abuse from Kyle, the mother-of-one sarcastically replied: “Oh that’s hilarious.”

RELATED: Kyle Sandilands fat shames Jackie O over ‘Shallow Hal’ weight
RELATED: Kyle reveals what really went on in his abusive childhood

The loud-mouthed host was quick to apologise to his long-standing friend, perhaps for the first time ever.

“I'm sorry, that was an a**hole thing to say,” he said.

“I say that in a jokes way, hun. You do know I think you're lovely.”

"Lucky you didn’t get any tatts because they would be stretched out of shape." Photo: Getty Images

Kyle’s comments come only a few months after the duo revealed their weight on-air and that they joined the station’s “fat club” where they try avoid treats.

“We’ve all put in money and whoever loses the most weight at the end of eight weeks wins the money. It’s about $550,” Jackie said.

The 168 cm tall radio host revealed she weighs 66kg, while Kylie claimed to weigh 138kg.

Despite being twice her size, that didn’t stop the offensive radio host from telling Jackie: “You haven’t just fallen off the wagon, you have been dragged across the desert by a rope. This is a bad situation.”

This isn't the first time Jackie O has been in Kyle's firing line. Photo: Getty Images

If that wasn’t enough, Kyle then took a swipe at Jackie during an interview with actress Blake Lively about how she got her bod back so quickly post pregnancy.

Kyle couldn’t help himself and said: “Jackie’s on five years and yeah, when are you going to start Jac?”

Jackie tried defending herself but Kyle butted in and said: “Five years, that’s too late babe.”

Calling the kettle black, Kyle?

