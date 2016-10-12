Kim Kardashian suing website over robbery 'lies'

Kim Kardashian is furious that a gossip site is claiming she lied about her traumatic Paris robbery.

So the reality star has filed a complaint and is suing mediatakeout.com and its owner Fred Mwangaguhunga for libel.

The article claimed she "faked the robbery, lied about the violent assault, and then filed a fraudulent claim with her insurance company to bilk her carrier out of millions of dollars."

Kardashian attorney Andrew Brettler says the publication printed the story in "malice" and he says the site failed to identify or cite any credible sources and the articles caused maximum harm.

"After having been the victim of a horrific and traumatic armed robbery in France, Kim Kardashian returned to the United States only to again be victimised, but this time by an online gossip tabloid that published a series of articles in early October 2016 referring to her a liar and thief," says the reality star's lawyer Andrew in New York federal court.

It's been revealed Kim is seeking general, special, punitive and exemplary damages from the gossip site.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian's 'diamond cross found' as she hires more security after robbery

"Kardashian was assaulted and robbed by two masked men, who placed a gun to her head, duct-taped her hands, legs and mouth, and then left her lying helplessly on the bathroom floor of her rented apartment while the thieves absconded with millions of dollars in jewellery," Andrew adds.

"As if that ordeal were not awful enough, Defendants made it worse by publishing on the Website, only hours after the assault, that Kardashian faked the robbery and then committed insurance fraud by filing a claim with her carrier."

Kim was gagged, bound and robbed of $11 million in jewellery on Oct. 2 at her Paris hotel, according to local police.

Mediatakeout.com has not yet commented in response to the lawsuit.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram