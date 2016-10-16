News

Tziporah Malkah films bizarre rant

He's back! Mel Gibson drops the 'F' bomb to Be

Liz Tse
Yahoo7 Be /

Although it's been over 10 years since Mel Gibson directed a movie, the 60-year-old clearly still has the magic touch - and a propensity for swearing!

His latest blockbuster, Hacksaw Ridge, based on the extraordinary life of Desmond Doss, received a 10-minute standing ovation at Venice Film Festival and has already created Oscar buzz.

Mel spoke to Be at the Sydney premiere of the film, and explained how he became involved in the war film.

Mel Gibson at the Sydney premiere of Hacksaw Ridge. Source: Getty Images.

"Hal Wallis was trying to get the rights to the movie back in 1948. And he [Desmond Doss] wouldn't give it of course, because he was very humble - he never even went to the movies. So it was actually Bill Mechanic, who's the producer on this [who got me onto it," says Mel.

The movie follows Doss, a 'conscientious objector', who refused to bear weapons at war, yet was awarded a Medal Of Honor for saving 75 of his comrades.

Andrew Garfield plays Desmond Doss.

Hacksaw Ridge was filmed in Sydney and boasts a star-studded Aussie line-up, including Hugo Weaving, Rachel Griffiths, Sam Worthington, Luke Bracey and Teresa Palmer, alongside Andrew Garfield, who plays Doss.

The actor/director spoke about how shooting in Australia (where he grew up) compares favourably to working on international film sets, before letting rip with the swear words!

"There's a lot less baloney here than in other places," he said.

Hacksaw Ridge boasts a star-studded Aussie line-up.

He added: "The cast and the crew, and all the people involved in the filmmaking here are as good or if not, better than anywhere in the world.

"Australia is a great place to film. It's more direct. You call a spade a f*cking shovel, you know?"

Hacksaw Ridge is in cinemas from November 3.

