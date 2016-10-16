Michael Clarke opens up about Lara Worthington split

Michael Clarke has opened up about the flack he received after his breakup with Lara Worthington.

Michael Clarke opens up about breaking up with Lara Worthington

The pair ended their two-year engagement in 2010, when the former Australian cricket captain and a then-22-year-old Lara called it quits over the phone.

“That was heavy. That was cameras 24/7,” Michael told 60 Minutes journalist Allison Langdon about the media circus that followed their split. “That wasn’t my dream, I didn’t know that came with playing cricket for Australia.”

Michael, who appears on the show tonight with his wife Kyly, said the attention was so intense that he once hid in his friend's car boot to avoid paparazzi.

“I got to a stage when I came back that I actually couldn’t stay in my own house,” he said, according to News Corp. “I didn’t feel comfortable.

"So I ended up hiding in the boot of my mate’s car, he picked me up in the garage and snuck out without the media seeing me.”

Lara, 29, who is now married to Avatar star Sam Worthington and pregnant with their second child, claimed to have initiated the split from Michael at the time.

Prior to their split, rumours circulated that Lara’s $200,000 engagement ring had been flushed down the toilet.

“I’m not throwing any diamond ring down a toilet," Michael tells 60 Minutes. "Complete made-up 100 percent bulls**t!"

Two years later, Michael married Kyly Clarke in 2012. They welcomed their daughter Kelsey Lee three years later.

The full interview with the pair airs on Sunday night on the Nine Network.

