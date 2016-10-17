News

Azealia Banks allegedly threatens to stab Russell Crowe

Frances Kindon
Yahoo7 Be /

Okay, so in today’s odd but non-the-less disturbing news, it’s been claimed that Russell Crowe was forced to kick rapper Azealia Banks out of his hotel room after she allegedly threatened to stab him and his friends.

According to TMZ, Azealia rocked up as rapper RZA’s plus one to a casual dinner at Rusty’s suite in the Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday night.

But things soon turned sour when she reportedly started laughing out loud at his music selection, before calling him and at least one of the rest of the party of 10 ‘boring white men.’

Azealia has been accused of losing it at Rusty's party. Source: Getty

A female guest is said to have told Azealia to cool it, but instead of piping down, she allegedly went nuclear, threatening to stab everyone and dropping n-bomb after n-bomb.

"You would love it if I broke my glass, stabbed you guys in the throat, and blood would squirt everywhere like some real Tarantino s***,” she allegedly told the gathering before reaching for her glass and cocking it back.

And that’s when Rusty apparently picked her up in a bear hug, carried her out of the room and had security remove her.

Rusty reportedly kicked Azealia out of his hotel suite. Source: Getty

However, in a series of now-deleted posts, Azealia took to Facebook to give a seriously different version of events, alleging that Russell called her a ‘n****r’ and ‘choked’ her.

“To recap my night, I went to a party at Russell crowe’s suite, at which he called me a n****r, choked me, threw me out and spat at me,” she wrote.

Azealia Banks has now deleted her Facebook posts. Source: Facebook

“Last night was one of the hardest nights of sleep I’ve had in a long time. The men in the room allowed it to happen. I feel terrible today.”

She later added, “And just weak as f**k man. I want to f*****g die.

“Just feel so low and mishandled and alone and f*****g depressed right now. I wish I had someone to beat him up for me.”

According to TMZ, four of the guests have given statements, describing Azealia’s behavior as ‘erratic’ and denying that Russell used the n-word.

