The reason Azealia Banks has reported Rusty to cops

Yesterday, bizarre claims arose that Russell Crowe was forced to kick rapper Azealia Banks out of his hotel room after she allegedly threatened to stab him and his friends. Yes, really.

But this morning, TMZ is now reporting that Azaelia has contacted the Beverly Hills Police Department and filed a report about the incident, accusing the 52-year-old of battery.

Meanwhile, Rusty's reps reportedly say that he won't say sorry, as he insists he didn't do anything wrong.

Azealia then posted to Facebook to claim that she "has receipts" and to "stay tuned".

She later followed with a message to her fans that she'll be staying off some of her accounts for a while.

'Hi," she wrote. "I'm taking the day off from my shopify and depop because I'm really not doing well right now. I be back on it tomorrow. I hope you understand."

So what went down?

Well...According to TMZ, Azealia rocked up as rapper RZA’s plus one to a casual dinner at Rusty’s suite in the Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday night.

But things soon turned sour when she reportedly started mocking his music selection, before calling him and at least one of the rest of the party of 10, "boring white men."

A female guest is said to have told Azealia to cool it, but instead of piping down, she allegedly went nuclear, threatening to stab everyone and dropping n-bomb after n-bomb.

"You would love it if I broke my glass, stabbed you guys in the throat, and blood would squirt everywhere like some real Tarantino s***,” she allegedly told the gathering, before reaching for her glass and cocking it back.

And that’s when Rusty apparently picked her up in a bear hug, carried her out of the room and had security remove her.

However, in a series of now-deleted posts, Azealia took to Facebook to give a seriously different version of events, alleging that Russell called her a ‘n****r’ and ‘choked’ her.

“To recap my night, I went to a party at Russell Crowe’s suite, at which he called me a n****r, choked me, threw me out and spat at me,” she wrote.

“Last night was one of the hardest nights of sleep I’ve had in a long time. The men in the room allowed it to happen. I feel terrible today.”

She later added, “And just weak as f**k man. I want to f**king die.

“Just feel so low and mishandled and alone and f**king depressed right now. I wish I had someone to beat him up for me.”

According to TMZ, four of the guests have given statements, describing Azealia’s behavior as ‘erratic’ and denying that Russell used the n-word.

Meanwhile, her mum doesn't seem impressed by her daughter's outspoken behaviour. In this case, racist comments directed at former One Directioner Zayn Malik.

Speaking to London's Evening Standard newspaper, she explained: "My mother has never reprimanded me but she reprimanded me after the thing with Zayn happened. She was like, 'Azealia, you hurt a lot of people'. I was like, 'f**k'. "

The brunette star came under fire in May this year when she accused Zayn of "stealing" her ideas because of apparent similarities between her music videos and the stills in his 'Like I Would' video, which he dropped in March.

She said at the time: "Damn Zayn be moodboarding the f*** out of me (sic)"

When the 23-year-old singer challenged her, Azealia seemingly lost her temper and said: "U.S.A IS ABOUT TO TEACH YOU WHO NOT TO F--K WITH!! (sic)"

She then referred to Zayn - who is British-Pakistani - as a "sand n*****r" and a "curry-scented bitch," which ultimately led to her being banned from Twitter.

She said: "It finally reconciled these two conflicting thoughts I had about being real and being professional.

"I realised you're not keeping it real by being a crazy girl. You don't lose anything by keeping your mouth shut. So maybe it's time to stop being a crazy girl. You know sometimes you get carried away when you're joking.

"There's this crude, ignorant, mixed-up New York City humour where people call each other all kinds of f**ked-up s**t. I use the N-word all the time. I was being stupid, not trying to be hurtful."

